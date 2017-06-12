Sports Listen


Oregon State meets Fullerton in College World Series opener

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 8:02 pm < a min read
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — No. 1 national seed Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the College World Series opener on Saturday.

The NCAA on Monday night announced the weekend schedule at TD Ameritrade Park. Oregon State (54-4) will bring a 21-game win streak into the Bracket 1 afternoon game against Fullerton (39-22). The night game pits No. 4 seed LSU (48-17), a winner of 16 in a row, against Florida State (45-21).

Bracket 2 games Sunday have No. 7 seed Louisville (52-10) playing Texas A&M (41-21) in the afternoon and No. 6 seed TCU (47-16) facing either No. 3 seed Florida (46-17) or Wake Forest (43-19) at night.

The Gators and Demon Deacons were playing the deciding Game 3 of their super regional Monday night.

