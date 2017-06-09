Oregon St’s Luke Heimlich asks to be excused from playing

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s top pitcher, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, released a statement Friday saying he has asked to be excused from playing.

Luke Heimlich said in the statement that he didn’t want to be a distraction to the team, which begins play in the NCAA super regionals on Friday evening against Vanderbilt. Heimlich’s attorney, Stephen Ensor, released the statement just hours before the game.

Heimlich said: “I understand many people now see me differently but I hope I can eventually be judged by the person I am today.”

Heimlich’s criminal history was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2s0uFD8) on Thursday.

Heimlich pleaded guilty to one count of molestation between February 2011 and December 2011, a period during which he was 15.

The newspaper said it learned about Heimlich’s 2012 conviction while doing a routine background check before running a profile on him.