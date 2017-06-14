Orioles place Davis on 10-day DL because of strained oblique

CHICAGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed slugging first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right oblique on Wednesday.

Manager Buck Showalter said Davis had trouble sleeping Tuesday night and likely won’t begin any treatment for a few days. Davis left Monday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox after hitting a fly to right with the bases loaded in the third inning. He is batting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs.

The Orioles also selected infielder David Washington’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk and transferred outfielder Anthony Santander from the 10-day to the 60-day DL because of a strained right forearm.