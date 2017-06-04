Sports Listen

Orioles radio broadcaster Fred Manfra calls his last game

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 5:03 pm < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Longtime Baltimore Orioles radio announcer Fred Manfra has called his final game.

Sunday’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox was Manfra’s last game. He had previously announced he was stepping down from full-time broadcasting duties because of health problems. The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2rU9Bim ) Manfra plans to move to Florida to be closer to his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Manfra says he plans to attend Orioles games when the team travels to Tampa.

Manfra started in the full-time broadcast role for the Orioles in 1993, though he held a fill-in play-by-play role for WBAL’s broadcasts in the 1970s.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter says: “I’m gonna miss him.”

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

