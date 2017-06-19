Orioles SS Hardy headed to disabled list with broken wrist

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a broken bone in his right wrist, an injury that will keep him sidelined four to six weeks.
Hardy was injured Sunday when hit by a pitch from Lance Lynn in the fourth inning of Baltimore’s 8-5 win over St. Louis.
Hardy remained in the game briefly, but left after realizing he could not swing a bat.
Though Hardy was batting only .211, he was on a 7-for-23 streak that added 10 points to his batting average.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
His biggest contribution to the Orioles, however, is at shortstop. Manager Buck Showalter says the three-time Gold Glove winner is “kind of like the quarterback of the infield.”
Although Hardy was wearing a soft cast Monday, the Orioles delayed putting him on the DL because there was a chance their game against Cleveland would be postponed by rain.