Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oscar's kicks spark on-field…

Oscar’s kicks spark on-field tussle in Chinese Super League

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 2:08 am < a min read
Share

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Former Chelsea player Oscar sparked a bench-clearing tussle in a Chinese Super League game between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F on Sunday after twice kicking the ball into players at close range.

China’s Xinhua news agency reported the Brazilian playmaker, who signed a lucrative deal to join Shanghai SIPG last December, kicked the ball into an R&F player in the last minute of the first half, then kicked the rebound into another opposing player.

Oscar was subsequently pushed to the ground by R&F’s Chen Zhizhao, sparking a tussle that brought all 22 players plus substitutes and officials onto the field. One player from each team was shown a red card and the match continued after the halftime break, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Video of the tussle spread quickly in mainstream and social media.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oscar's kicks spark on-field…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.