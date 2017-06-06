Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Packers fans give lift…

Packers fans give lift to stranded Davon House to Green Bay

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 6:46 pm < a min read
Share

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers cornerback Davon House got a lift to Green Bay from a couple of fans.

House was stranded Monday night at the Minneapolis airport while trying to get to Tuesday’s organized team activities session. House tweeted that he needed a ride, and two brothers obliged.

Mike Johnson of Hudson, Wisconsin, picked up House for the four-hour ride. His brother Chad Johnson, who lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, rushed off to meet the other two.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette (http://gbpg.net/2qUAyhB) reports the brothers took House to Green Bay’s airport to get his car. House offered to pay for the ride, but the brothers refused.

Advertisement

House insisted they follow him to Lambeau Field, where the brothers got to go into the locker room and touched Aaron Rodgers’ shoulder pads.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Information from: Press-Gazette Media, http://www.greenbaypressgazette.com

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Packers fans give lift…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.