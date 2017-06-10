Sports Listen

Pedrosa takes pole at Catalonia GP, Maverick 9th

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 11:37 am 1 min read
MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Dani Pedrosa took pole position for the Catalonia MotoGP on Saturday after poor qualifying runs by defending champion Marc Marquez and current points leader Maverick Vinales.

Marquez crashed twice but still managed the fourth best time, while points leader Maverick Vinales struggled to the day’s ninth best time.

Valentino Rossi had an even worse outing, failing to make the first qualifying cut. He will start from 13th on the grid.

Andrea Dovizioso, who trails Vinales in the standings by 26 points, starts seventh.

Pedrosa pushed his Honda to a flying lap of 1 minute, 43.870 seconds for his 30th career pole and second of the season.

Jorge Lorenzo finished second in his best qualifying result since joining Ducati from Yamaha this season.

Italian Danilo Petrucci will start the race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit from third.

In Moto2, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez’s younger brother, took pole in front of Mattia Pasini and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Points leader Franco Morbidelli will start from sixth.

In Moto3, Jorge Martin won his fifth pole of the season. Aron Canet will start second, followed by Juanfran Guevara in third. Points leader Joan Mir will start from fifth.

The track layout was altered early on Saturday, reportedly after riders had complained of the change to a chicane following Friday’s practice. The 2016 layout was restored before the third practice session.

