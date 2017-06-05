Penguins-Predators Sum

|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0—1
|Nashville
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 2 (Watson, Smith), 14:51. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 8 (Dumoulin), 15:57.
Second Period_3, Nashville, Gaudreau 3 (Zolnierczyk, Ellis), 3:45. 4, Nashville, Arvidsson 3 (Neal, Fisher), 13:08.
Third Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 9 (Subban, Ekholm), 16:37.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-8-10_24. Nashville 7-8-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 5-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Nashville, Rinne 14-6 (24-23).
A_17,260 (17,260) T_2:44.T_2:44.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Brad Kovachik.