Penguins-Predators Sum

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 11:12 pm < a min read
Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1
Nashville 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 2 (Watson, Smith), 14:51. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 8 (Dumoulin), 15:57.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Gaudreau 3 (Zolnierczyk, Ellis), 3:45. 4, Nashville, Arvidsson 3 (Neal, Fisher), 13:08.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 9 (Subban, Ekholm), 16:37.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-8-10_24. Nashville 7-8-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 5-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Nashville, Rinne 14-6 (24-23).

A_17,260 (17,260) T_2:44.T_2:44.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Brad Kovachik.

