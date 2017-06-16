Sports Listen

Penn State to debut retro uniforms Sept. 30 against Indiana

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 9:20 am < a min read
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State will debut throwback uniforms when the football team plays Indiana on Sept. 30.

But the uniforms won’t call to mind just one bygone era.

The white helmets will sport blue numbers on the sides, like the team wore from the 1950s through the early ’70s. The players will also wear white cleats calling to mind the 1979 Sugar Bowl. The jerseys will have white trim on the shoulders, as they were during the 1982 and 1986 national championship seasons.

Coach James Franklin says the uniforms are a perfect fit for what Penn State is dubbing its “Generations of Greatness” game — a tribute to various eras of the team.

Franklin says the retro uniform “shows and reinforces all the tremendous history and tradition that we have here.”

