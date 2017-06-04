Sports Listen

Pens center Nick Bonino tests injured foot, still day to day

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 4:59 pm < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino tested his injured left foot by skating with teammates, and now he has to wait and see how it reacts before deciding if he might be available Monday night for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Bonino said Sunday that he felt OK but remains day to day. He says he wanted to move around a little bit to see what happens.

He took a slap shot from Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban off the inside of his left foot and ankle in Game 2. The Penguins could have used the veteran penalty killer after the Predators went 2 of 3 on the power play in winning 5-1 and pulling within 2-1 in the series.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

