Pens’ Nick Bonino on crutches, game-time decision for Game 3

By TERESA M. WALKER June 2, 2017 5:07 pm < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino is wearing a walking boot on his left foot and using crutches and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says the veteran is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Bonino will be a game-time decision against the Predators Saturday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Bonino had a slap shot from Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban go off the inside of his left ankle in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win Wednesday night. Bonino went to the locker room but returned to finish the game.

He walked into the hotel where the Penguins are staying in Nashville using crutches, though he stopped and signed a couple autographs on his way in.

The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. The Predators are 7-1 at home this postseason.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

