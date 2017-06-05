PGA Tour Champions Statistics

|Through May 28
|Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Bernhard Langer, (9), $1,664,651. 2, Scott McCarron, (10), $784,351. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (9), $760,544. 4, Fred Couples, (6), $631,233. 5, Kevin Sutherland, (9), $604,367. 6, Vijay Singh, (3), $555,720. 7, Stephen Ames, (8), $488,372. 8, Tom Lehman, (7), $482,390. 9, Kenny Perry, (10), $481,905. 10, John Daly, (9), $479,529.
1, Fred Couples, 67.57. 2, Bernhard Langer, 68.07. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 68.84. 4, Scott McCarron, 68.89. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.04. 6, Billy Andrade, 69.21. 7, Stephen Ames, 69.58. 8, Tom Lehman, 69.65. 9, David Toms, 69.68. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 69.74.
1, Tommy Armour III, 303.4. 2, Kenny Perry, 301.2. 3, John Daly, 300.6. 4, Brandt Jobe, 299.3. 5, Scott McCarron, 296.8. 6, Scott Parel, 296.6. 7, Doug Garwood, 293.1. 8, Tim Petrovic, 292.5. 9, Fred Couples, 291.6. 10, Wes Short, Jr., 291.5.
|Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Fred Funk, 87.05%. 2, Colin Montgomerie, 85.44%. 3, Hale Irwin, 84.42%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 82.14%. 5, Olin Browne, 81.93%. 6, Joe Durant, 80.42%. 7, Gene Sauers, 79.82%. 8, Tom Byrum, 79.61%. 9, David Toms, 79.22%. 10, 2 tied with 78.97%.
|Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Bernhard Langer, 78.70%. 2, Scott Dunlap, 78.03%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 77.53%. 4, Tom Lehman, 77.43%. 5, Fred Couples, 76.98%. 6, Brandt Jobe, 76.26%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 75.93%. 8, Colin Montgomerie, 75.56%. 9, Marco Dawson, 74.87%. 10, Joe Durant, 74.77%.
1 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 29. 3 (tie), Kenny Perry and Joe Durant, 38. 5, Gene Sauers, 44. 6, Tom Lehman, 45. 7, Rod Spittle, 47. 8, David Toms, 50. 9, Jeff Sluman, 51. 10, Billy Mayfair, 52.
1, Fred Couples, 1.649. 2, Bernhard Langer, 1.691. 3, Gene Sauers, 1.701. 4, Scott Hoch, 1.704. 5 (tie), Jay Haas and Scott Parel, 1.708. 7, Mark Brooks, 1.711. 8, Scott Verplank, 1.712. 9, Scott McCarron, 1.713. 10, Jose Maria Olazabal, 1.714.
1, Fred Couples, 5.50. 2, Bernhard Langer, 5.36. 3, Scott McCarron, 4.93. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.72. 5, Billy Andrade, 4.67. 6, Scott Parel, 4.65. 7, David Toms, 4.57. 8, Gene Sauers, 4.50. 9, Billy Mayfair, 4.46. 10, 3 tied with 4.38.
1, Scott McCarron, 45.8. 2, Fred Couples, 50.4. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 75.0. 4, Bob Tway, 78.0. 5 (tie), Gene Sauers, Stephen Ames and Kevin Sutherland, 93.6. 8 (tie), Lee Janzen, Kenny Perry and Jesper Parnevik, 100.8.
1, Marco Dawson, 74.19%. 2, Brad Faxon, 70.00%. 3, Tom Pernice Jr., 67.86%. 4, Tommy Armour III, 65.52%. 5, Mark Brooks, 65.38%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 65.22%. 7, John Daly, 64.00%. 8, Woody Austin, 63.33%. 9 (tie), Lee Janzen and Scott Verplank, 63.16%.
1, Bernhard Langer, 91. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 123. 3, Fred Couples, 127. 4, Gene Sauers, 132. 5, Scott McCarron, 139. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 144. 7, Lee Janzen, 152. 8, Kenny Perry, 168. 9, Tom Lehman, 185. 10, Tommy Armour III, 187.