PGA Tour Schedule

By The Associated Press

Oct. 13-16 — Safeway Open (Brendan Steele)

Oct. 20-23 — CIMB Classic (Justin Thomas)

Oct. 27-30 — WGC-HSBC Champions (Hideki Matsuyama)

Oct. 27-30 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Cody Gribble)

Nov. 3-6 — Shriners Hospital for Children Open (Rod Pampling)

Nov. 10-13 — OHL Classic at Mayakoba (Pat Perez)

Nov. 17-21 — RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Mackenzie Hughes)

Jan. 5-8 — SBS Tournament of Champions (Justin Thomas)

Jan. 12-15 — Sony Open (Justin Thomas)

Jan. 19-22 — CareerBuilder Challenge (Hudson Swafford)

Jan. 26-29 — Farmers Insurance Open (Jon Rahm)

Feb. 2-5 — Waste Management Phoenix Open (Hideki Matsuyama)

Feb. 9-12 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jordan Spieth)

Feb. 16-19 — Genesis Open (Dustin Johnson)

Feb. 23-26 — Honda Classic (Rickie Fowler)

March 2-5 — WGC-Mexico Championship (Dustin Johnson)

March 9-12 — Valspar Championship (Adam Hadwin)

March 16-19 — Arnold Palmer Invitational (Marc Leishman)

March 22-26 — WGC-Dell Match Play (Dustin Johnson)

March 23-26 — Puerto Rico Open (D.A. Points)

March 30-April 2 — Shell Houston Open (Russell Henley)

April 6-9 — The Masters (Sergio Garcia)

April 13-16 — RBC Heritage (Wesley Bryan)

April 20-23 — Valero Texas Open (Kevin Chappell)

April 27-May 1 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt)

May 4-7 — Wells Fargo Championship (Brian Harman)

May 11-14 — The Players Championship (Siwoo Kim)

May 18-21 — AT&T Byron Nelson (Billy Horschel)

May 25-28 — Dean & DeLuca Invitational (Kevin Kisner)

June 1-4 — Memorial Tournament (Jason Dufner)

June 8-11 — FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

June 15-18 — U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Hartford, Wis.

June 22-25 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

June 29-July 2 — Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

July 6-9 — The Greenbrier Classic, The Greenbrier (The Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

July 13-16 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 20-23 — British Open, Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England

July 20-23 — Barbasol Championship, Robert Trent Jones Trail (Grand National Lake), Auburn, Ala.

July 27-30 — RBC Canadian Open, Glen Abbey GC, Oakville, Ontario

Aug. 3-6 — WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone CC (South Course), Akron, Ohio

Aug. 3-6 — Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf and CC, Reno, Nev.

Aug. 10-13 — PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

Aug. 17-20 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 24-27 — The Northern Trust, Glen Oaks GC, Old Westbury, N.Y.

Sept. 1-4 — Deutsche Bank Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 14-17 — BMW Championship, Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Ill.

Sept. 21-24 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

Sept. 28-Oct. 1 — Presidents Cup, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.