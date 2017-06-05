Sports Listen

Phillies 11, Braves 4

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 11:05 pm < a min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .288
Herrera cf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .243
Altherr lf 4 2 3 3 1 0 .295
Joseph 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .249
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Saunders rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .218
Knapp c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .262
Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .237
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Kelly ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .208
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 11 13 11 4 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .304
Phillips 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .295
Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .282
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .328
Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .278
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .356
Ruiz 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .224
O’Flaherty p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Camargo ss-3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .250
Colon p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Santana 3b-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Totals 33 4 8 4 4 8
Philadelphia 301 500 020—11 13 0
Atlanta 000 210 100— 4 8 0

a-walked for Gomez in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera 2 (18), Joseph (9), Knapp (5), Inciarte (10), Camargo (2). 3B_Camargo (1). HR_Joseph (10), off Colon; Herrera (5), off Freeman; Altherr (9), off O’Flaherty. RBIs_Hernandez 2 (14), Herrera 2 (22), Altherr 3 (31), Joseph 3 (28), Knapp (8), Phillips (17), Markakis (25), Camargo 2 (4). S_Pivetta.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Pivetta); Atlanta 4 (Adams 2, Colon, Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kemp 2, Phillips. LIDP_Markakis. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Joseph, Galvis), (Joseph, Galvis).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 1-2 5 6 3 3 3 4 93 5.18
Gomez 2 2 1 1 0 1 28 7.13
Ramos 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 3.55
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.83
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Colon, L, 2-7 3 2-3 7 8 8 2 4 85 7.78
Freeman 2 1-3 5 1 1 1 0 43 1.76
O’Flaherty 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 28 6.61
Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Freeman 1-1. WP_Pivetta. PB_Knapp (2).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18. A_20,942 (41,500).

