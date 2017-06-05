Phillies 11, Braves 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Herrera cf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Altherr lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.295
|Joseph 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.249
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Saunders rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Knapp c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Kelly ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.356
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|O’Flaherty p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Camargo ss-3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Colon p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Santana 3b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|8
|Philadelphia
|301
|500
|020—11
|13
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|210
|100—
|4
|8
|0
a-walked for Gomez in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera 2 (18), Joseph (9), Knapp (5), Inciarte (10), Camargo (2). 3B_Camargo (1). HR_Joseph (10), off Colon; Herrera (5), off Freeman; Altherr (9), off O’Flaherty. RBIs_Hernandez 2 (14), Herrera 2 (22), Altherr 3 (31), Joseph 3 (28), Knapp (8), Phillips (17), Markakis (25), Camargo 2 (4). S_Pivetta.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Pivetta); Atlanta 4 (Adams 2, Colon, Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kemp 2, Phillips. LIDP_Markakis. GIDP_Markakis.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Joseph, Galvis), (Joseph, Galvis).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 1-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|93
|5.18
|Gomez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|7.13
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.55
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.83
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, L, 2-7
|3
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|4
|85
|7.78
|Freeman
|2
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|43
|1.76
|O’Flaherty
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|6.61
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Freeman 1-1. WP_Pivetta. PB_Knapp (2).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:18. A_20,942 (41,500).