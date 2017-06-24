Sports Listen

Phillies erupt late for win over Diamondbacks

By JOSE M. ROMERO June 24, 2017
PHOENIX (AP) — Mark Leiter Jr. held the Arizona Diamondbacks to three hits over six scoreless innings, and Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph both homered in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Leiter struck out five with a walk for his first major league win in his first major league start after 12 relief appearances. He bested Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (6-7), who held the Phillies to a run and eight hits for 6 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia won its second straight after five straight losses, three from being swept in a series with Arizona at home last week.

The Diamondbacks had scored 26 runs in their previous two games, both wins, and had won nine of their previous 10 games before Friday. They didn’t score until Daniel Descalso’s one-out triple drove in Rey Fuentes from first base in the eighth inning.

