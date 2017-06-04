Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pilkington helps Mississippi State…

Pilkington helps Mississippi State top Illinois-Chicago, 5-4

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 3:02 pm < a min read
Share

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Konnor Pilkington allowed one run in seven innings before tiring in the eighth, reliever Riley Self pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, and Mississippi State held on for a 5-4 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday in the NCAA tournament’s Hattiesburg regional.

The Bulldogs (37-25) advanced to play in another elimination game Sunday night, while Illinois-Chicago (39-17) was eliminated, losing a second-straight one-run game with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Pilkington (8-5) got the victory after leaving the game with a 5-3 lead.

UIC tightened the gap in the eighth, when Mickey McDonald singled home two runs and Rob Calabrese’s infield single cut the gap to one, but Self struck out Ricardo Ramirez to end that threat. After loading the bases in the ninth, Self struck out David Cronin and induced a fielder’s choice from Cody Bohanek to end it.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The Bulldogs scored three in the fourth, when Elijah MacNamee, Cole Gordon and Brent Rooker each produced run-scoring hits.

UIC starter Reid Birlingmair (7-5) took the loss after yielding five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pilkington helps Mississippi State…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.