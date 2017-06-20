Sports Listen

Sports News

Pioneer League

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:02 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 1 0 1.000
Helena (Brewers) 0 0 000 ½
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000 ½
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 1 .000 1
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 0 000
Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 0 000
Ogden (Dodgers) 0 0 000
Orem (Angels) 0 0 000

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls 8, Grand Junction 7, 10 innings

Great Falls 5, Helena 1, 11 innings

Billings 5, Missoula 4

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

