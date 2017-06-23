Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pioneer League

Pioneer League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:42 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 0 1.000
Billings (Reds) 3 1 .750 1
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 1 3 .250 3
Helena (Brewers) 0 4 .000 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 3 1 .750
Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 1 .750
Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 3 .250 2
Ogden (Dodgers) 1 3 .250 2

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Know what to do with your Thrift Savings Plan the next time the stock market crashes? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you how to avoid buying high and selling low.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pioneer League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9909 0.0104 2.80%
L 2020 25.7337 0.0259 4.59%
L 2030 28.7948 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0672 0.0576 7.46%
L 2050 17.8451 0.0380 8.30%
G Fund 15.3572 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9862 0.0107 2.57%
C Fund 33.9550 0.0528 8.67%
S Fund 44.0473 0.2981 4.96%
I Fund 28.1425 0.0478 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.