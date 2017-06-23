Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Helena (Brewers)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.