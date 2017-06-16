Pitcher Kyle Wright gets $7M bonus from Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Pitcher Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor league contract with a $7 million signing bonus, the highest in baseball since 2011.

A 21-year-old right-hander who pitched for Vanderbilt, Wright grew up a Braves fan in Huntsville, Alabama. As a freshman, he played alongside current Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Wright’s bonus is the highest since restraints on signing bonuses began in 2012. The previous year, Gerrit Cole agreed to a $8 million signing bonus, and Stephen Strasburg and Bubba Starling agreed to $7.5 million each.

Under the system where teams are penalized for exceeding their assigned bonus pool, the largest amount had been Kris Bryant’s $6,708,400 deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2013.