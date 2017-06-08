Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pitt releases Johnson to…

Pitt releases Johnson to play at UNC as graduate transfer

By AARON BEARD June 8, 2017 7:01 pm < a min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh has released guard Cameron Johnson to play immediately at North Carolina as a graduate transfer.

Johnson’s father, former Pitt player Gil Johnson, said the school notified the family Thursday that it has removed any restrictions for his son to play next year for the reigning national Tar Heels. Pittsburgh had cited an internal policy in trying to require the 6-foot-8 Johnson to sit out a year if he went to another Atlantic Coast Conference school instead of playing right away with two seasons of eligibility.

Gil Johnson told The Associated Press that there were “no hard feelings” and that his son would soon head to Chapel Hill.

Pitt issued a statement Thursday afternoon confirming Johnson’s release and wishing him “the very best as he pursues his graduate degree.”

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pitt releases Johnson to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.