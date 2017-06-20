Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Player testifies against 3rd…

Player testifies against 3rd ex-teammate on trial in rape

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 5:59 pm < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A teammate has testified against a third former Vanderbilt football player on trial in the 2013 dorm room rape of an unconscious female student.

On Tuesday, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie confirmed a video showed his friend and teammate Brandon Banks assault the woman with a water bottle.

McKenzie has testified against two other players charged in the rape. The two were then convicted and sentenced to prison after jury trials. McKenzie is also charged in the incident.

Defense attorneys contend one of them, Brandon Vandenburg, pressured and bullied Banks into participating.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Due to multiple court proceedings, the victim is scheduled to testify for a fifth time about the rape.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Player testifies against 3rd…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Drill Team performs June 14 in Virginia

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.