Police raid storied ice hockey club Dynamo Moscow

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 7:00 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Storied ice hockey club Dynamo Moscow says it has been raided by police, the latest twist in a bitter dispute over its finances.

The club says officers from an anti-fraud and corruption squad arrived late Thursday at its offices and seized financial documents.

According to the club, the raid was prompted by an allegation of embezzlement by a club employee, made in a letter by a senior executive of the Dynamo sports society, which owns the club and has been in dispute with its management.

Dynamo was until recently one of Russia’s top hockey teams with backing from billionaire former club president Arkady Rotenberg. Since he left in 2015, the club has experienced cash shortages and relations with the Dynamo sports society’s leadership have become tense.

