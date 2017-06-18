Portugal and Mexico draw 2-2 in Confederations Cup

Sports Listen

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Title contenders Portugal and Mexico fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Confederations Cup on Sunday, with each team scoring in the last five minutes.

Portugal looked set for a late win when Cedric Soares scored with a deflected shot in the 86th minute, but Hector Moreno equalized for Mexico with a header in stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, coming off a tumultuous week off the field, had set up Ricardo Quaresma’s opening goal for Portugal, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez hit Mexico’s equalizer just before halftime.

The result left European champion Portugal and Gold Cup winner Mexico trailing host Russia in Group A. Russia opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Soares’ goal had to be confirmed by video review but it eventually stood. Portugal had a first-half goal by Nani disallowed after a video review.

Mexico controlled possession and spent more time near Portugal’s goal, but the Euro 2016 champions were a constant threat on the counterattack.

