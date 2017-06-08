Sports Listen

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -156 Colorado +146
at PITTSBURGH -115 Miami +105
at ATLANTA -108 New York -102
at ST. LOUIS -158 Philadelphia +148
at ARIZONA -134 Milwaukee +124
at Los Angeles -187 Cincinnati +172
American League
at CLEVELAND -248 Chicago +228
at BOSTON -155 Detroit +145
at TAMPA BAY -135 Oakland +125
at NEW YORK -120 Baltimore +110
at HOUSTON -179 Los Angeles +167
Toronto -107 at SEATTLE -103
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -172 Texas +160
at SAN DIEGO -105 Kansas City -105
at SAN FRANCISCO -105 Minnesota -105
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State 6 (228½) at CLEVELAND

