Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-156
|Colorado
|+146
|at PITTSBURGH
|-115
|Miami
|+105
|at ATLANTA
|-108
|New
|York
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-158
|Philadelphia
|+148
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+124
|at Los Angeles
|-187
|Cincinnati
|+172
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-248
|Chicago
|+228
|at BOSTON
|-155
|Detroit
|+145
|at TAMPA BAY
|-135
|Oakland
|+125
|at NEW YORK
|-120
|Baltimore
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-179
|Los
|Angeles
|+167
|Toronto
|-107
|at
|SEATTLE
|-103
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-172
|Texas
|+160
|at SAN DIEGO
|-105
|Kansas
|City
|-105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-105
|Minnesota
|-105
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|6
|(228½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
