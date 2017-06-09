Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-149
|Colorado
|+139
|at PITTSBURGH
|-126
|Miami
|+116
|New York
|-110
|at
|ATLANTA
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-170
|Philadelphia
|+158
|at ARIZONA
|-128
|Milwaukee
|+118
|at Los Angeles
|-185
|Cincinnati
|+170
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-249
|Chicago
|+229
|at BOSTON
|-133
|Detroit
|+123
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Oakland
|+116
|at NEW YORK
|-135
|Baltimore
|+125
|at HOUSTON
|-164
|Los
|Angeles
|+154
|Toronto
|-125
|at
|SEATTLE
|+115
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-164
|Texas
|+154
|at SAN DIEGO
|-114
|Kansas
|City
|+104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-119
|Minnesota
|+109
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|6
|(227)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NASHVILLE
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+124
