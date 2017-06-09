Pregame.com Line

Sports Listen

Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -149 Colorado +139
at PITTSBURGH -126 Miami +116
New York -110 at ATLANTA +100
at ST. LOUIS -170 Philadelphia +158
at ARIZONA -128 Milwaukee +118
at Los Angeles -185 Cincinnati +170
American League
at CLEVELAND -249 Chicago +229
at BOSTON -133 Detroit +123
at TAMPA BAY -126 Oakland +116
at NEW YORK -135 Baltimore +125
at HOUSTON -164 Los Angeles +154
Toronto -125 at SEATTLE +115
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -164 Texas +154
at SAN DIEGO -114 Kansas City +104
at SAN FRANCISCO -119 Minnesota +109
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State 6 (227) at CLEVELAND
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NASHVILLE -134 Pittsburgh +124

