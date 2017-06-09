Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-185
|Philadelphia
|+170
|at CHICAGO
|-118
|Colorado
|+108
|Miami
|-117
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+107
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-230
|Cincinnati
|+210
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+120
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-123
|Oakland
|+113
|at TAMPA BAY
|-109
|Oakland
|-101
|at HOUSTON
|-163
|Los
|Angeles
|+153
|at BOSTON
|-190
|Detroit
|+175
|at CLEVELAND
|-195
|Chicago
|+180
|at NEW YORK
|-185
|Baltimore
|+170
|Toronto
|-113
|at
|SEATTLE
|+103
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-188
|Texas
|+173
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-128
|Minnesota
|+118
|Kansas City
|-117
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+107
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NASHVILLE
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+124
