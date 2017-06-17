Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-143
|Washington
|+133
|Los Angeles
|-170
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+158
|Arizona
|-145
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+135
|at ATLANTA
|-108
|Miami
|-102
|at PITTSBURGH
|-107
|Chicago
|-103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-156
|San
|Diego
|+146
|at COLORADO
|-154
|San
|Francisco
|+144
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Chicago
|+158
|at DETROIT
|-105
|Tampa
|Bay
|-105
|Boston
|-108
|at
|HOUSTON
|-102
|Cleveland
|-135
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+125
|at TEXAS
|-184
|Seattle
|+169
|at LOS ANGELES
|-105
|Kansas
|City
|-105
|at OAKLAND
|-111
|New
|York
|+101
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-115
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+105
