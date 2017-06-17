Sports Listen

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 5:25 pm < a min read
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -143 Washington +133
Los Angeles -170 at CINCINNATI +158
Arizona -145 at PHILADELPHIA +135
at ATLANTA -108 Miami -102
at PITTSBURGH -107 Chicago -103
at MILWAUKEE -156 San Diego +146
at COLORADO -154 San Francisco +144
American League
at TORONTO -170 Chicago +158
at DETROIT -105 Tampa Bay -105
Boston -108 at HOUSTON -102
Cleveland -135 at MINNESOTA +125
at TEXAS -184 Seattle +169
at LOS ANGELES -105 Kansas City -105
at OAKLAND -111 New York +101
Interleague
St. Louis -115 at BALTIMORE +105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

