Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pro Rodeo Leaders

Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:44 pm 4 min read
Share
Through June 4
All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $68,033

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $62,097

3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $60,345

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $51,874

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $47,144

6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $40,683

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $40,437

8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $37,020

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $35,420

10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $32,546

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

11. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $27,678

12. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $27,326

13. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $25,710

14. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $20,773

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $20,592

16. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $19,456

17. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $18,032

18. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. $15,716

19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta $14,869

20. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $14,867

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $81,752

2. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $76,110

3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $68,752

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $57,198

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $52,918

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $46,165

7. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $43,209

8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $42,561

9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $36,985

10. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850

11. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $36,640

12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $36,421

13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $36,082

14. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $34,011

15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $29,819

16. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $28,889

17. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819

18. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $27,498

19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $26,590

20. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $23,655

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $106,775

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $71,494

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $48,854

4. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $44,187

5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $43,932

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $38,153

7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $35,566

8. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $35,125

9. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $35,039

10. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $32,905

11. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $31,732

12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $31,287

13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $31,003

14. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $26,773

15. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $25,981

16. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $25,803

17. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. $23,910

18. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $23,704

19. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $23,294

20. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $23,133

Team Roping (header)

1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $61,824

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $56,216

3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $53,043

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $49,980

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $49,245

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $41,315

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $39,896

8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $27,072

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $25,567

10. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $24,288

11. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $23,618

12. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $23,520

13. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $23,211

14. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $22,818

15. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. $22,311

16. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335

17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $20,587

18. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $20,030

19. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. $19,777

20. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $19,595

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $56,216

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $53,295

3. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $53,043

4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazile $49,245

5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $46,155

6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $46,063

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $45,468

8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $39,896

9. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $31,550

10. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $29,277

11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $25,183

12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $23,587

13. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $23,520

14. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. $21,107

15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. $19,777

16. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $19,612

17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $19,476

18. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $19,136

19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $18,396

20. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $17,765

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $92,279

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $61,081

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $61,018

4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $52,032

5. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $43,309

6. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $43,221

7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $39,974

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $38,537

9. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $35,663

10. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $32,055

11. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $29,439

12. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $28,568

13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $27,141

14. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $26,656

15. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $26,206

16. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $25,929

17. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $23,304

18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $22,717

19. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. $22,630

20. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $22,578

Tie-down Roping

1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $63,373

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $59,475

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $56,423

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $55,449

5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $54,598

6. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $48,006

7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $45,834

8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $42,663

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $40,874

10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $40,720

11. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $39,933

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $34,786

13. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $30,077

14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $29,616

15. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $29,233

16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $28,096

17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $26,389

18. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $25,821

19. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $24,602

20. Michael Otero, Krum, Texas $24,563

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $49,157

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $39,397

3. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $37,676

4. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $34,511

5. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $34,162

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $33,724

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $29,427

8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $28,851

9. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $25,509

10. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $25,184

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $23,367

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $22,119

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $20,134

14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $17,279

15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $17,181

16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $15,202

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $15,143

18. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $14,055

19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $14,025

20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $13,878

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $83,061

2. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $75,753

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $68,599

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $63,214

5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $52,124

6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $51,649

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $47,560

8. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $44,786

9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $44,475

10. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $41,305

11. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $39,834

12. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $38,534

13. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $37,412

14. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $36,391

15. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $36,086

16. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $33,917

17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $32,533

18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $32,239

19. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $31,512

20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $31,375

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $146,219

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $80,797

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $76,501

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $75,909

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $67,009

6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $46,588

7. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $43,075

8. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $43,005

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $42,653

10. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $40,882

11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $39,428

12. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $32,822

13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $30,634

14. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $29,943

15. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $29,637

16. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $28,912

17. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $26,488

18. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $25,819

19. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $25,716

20. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $25,138

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pro Rodeo Leaders
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.