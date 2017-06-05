Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through June 4
|All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $68,033
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $62,097
3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $60,345
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $51,874
5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $47,144
6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $40,683
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $40,437
8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $37,020
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $35,420
10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $32,546
11. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $27,678
12. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $27,326
13. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $25,710
14. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $20,773
15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $20,592
16. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $19,456
17. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $18,032
18. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. $15,716
19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta $14,869
20. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $14,867
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $81,752
2. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $76,110
3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $68,752
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $57,198
5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $52,918
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $46,165
7. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $43,209
8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $42,561
9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $36,985
10. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850
11. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $36,640
12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $36,421
13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $36,082
14. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $34,011
15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $29,819
16. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $28,889
17. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819
18. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $27,498
19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $26,590
20. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $23,655
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $106,775
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $71,494
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $48,854
4. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $44,187
5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $43,932
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $38,153
7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $35,566
8. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $35,125
9. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $35,039
10. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $32,905
11. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $31,732
12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $31,287
13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $31,003
14. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $26,773
15. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $25,981
16. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $25,803
17. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. $23,910
18. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $23,704
19. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $23,294
20. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $23,133
1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $61,824
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $56,216
3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $53,043
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $49,980
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $49,245
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $41,315
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $39,896
8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $27,072
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $25,567
10. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $24,288
11. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $23,618
12. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $23,520
13. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $23,211
14. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $22,818
15. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. $22,311
16. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335
17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $20,587
18. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $20,030
19. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. $19,777
20. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $19,595
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $56,216
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $53,295
3. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $53,043
4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazile $49,245
5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $46,155
6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $46,063
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $45,468
8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $39,896
9. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $31,550
10. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $29,277
11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $25,183
12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $23,587
13. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $23,520
14. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. $21,107
15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. $19,777
16. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $19,612
17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $19,476
18. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $19,136
19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $18,396
20. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $17,765
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $92,279
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $61,081
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $61,018
4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $52,032
5. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $43,309
6. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $43,221
7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $39,974
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $38,537
9. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $35,663
10. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $32,055
11. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $29,439
12. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $28,568
13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $27,141
14. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $26,656
15. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $26,206
16. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $25,929
17. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $23,304
18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $22,717
19. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. $22,630
20. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $22,578
1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $63,373
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $59,475
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $56,423
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $55,449
5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $54,598
6. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $48,006
7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $45,834
8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $42,663
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $40,874
10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $40,720
11. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $39,933
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $34,786
13. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $30,077
14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $29,616
15. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $29,233
16. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $28,096
17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $26,389
18. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $25,821
19. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas $24,602
20. Michael Otero, Krum, Texas $24,563
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $49,157
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $39,397
3. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $37,676
4. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $34,511
5. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $34,162
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $33,724
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $29,427
8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $28,851
9. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $25,509
10. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $25,184
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $23,367
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $22,119
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $20,134
14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $17,279
15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $17,181
16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $15,202
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $15,143
18. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $14,055
19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $14,025
20. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $13,878
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $83,061
2. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $75,753
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $68,599
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $63,214
5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $52,124
6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $51,649
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $47,560
8. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $44,786
9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $44,475
10. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $41,305
11. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $39,834
12. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $38,534
13. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $37,412
14. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $36,391
15. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $36,086
16. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $33,917
17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $32,533
18. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $32,239
19. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $31,512
20. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $31,375
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $146,219
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $80,797
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $76,501
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $75,909
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $67,009
6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $46,588
7. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $43,075
8. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $43,005
9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $42,653
10. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $40,882
11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $39,428
12. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $32,822
13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $30,634
14. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $29,943
15. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $29,637
16. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $28,912
17. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $26,488
18. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $25,819
19. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $25,716
20. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $25,138