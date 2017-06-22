Pujols, Angels surge late, rally past sloppy Yankees 10-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame Aaron Judge’s major league-leading 25th home run to beat the New York Yankees 10-5 on Thursday night.

The Angels took advantage of three errors and two wild pitches — including a heater by Dellin Betances that sailed to the backstop — during a late surge. Los Angeles sent the AL East leaders to their eighth loss in nine games.

Cameron Maybin led off the game with a home run against Luis Severino (5-3). But with the Angels trailing 5-4, it was Maybin’s potential double-play grounder that skipped past second baseman Starlin Castro for an error and set up the comeback.

Yusmeiro Petit (2-0) tossed two perfect innings in relief of starter Jesse Chavez, who labored through 93 pitches in just four innings. Petit and three other relievers retired 14 straight batters until Chris Carter singled with two outs in the ninth.