Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pujols, Angels surge late,…

Pujols, Angels surge late, rally past sloppy Yankees 10-5

By BEN WALKER June 22, 2017 10:42 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame Aaron Judge’s major league-leading 25th home run to beat the New York Yankees 10-5 on Thursday night.

The Angels took advantage of three errors and two wild pitches — including a heater by Dellin Betances that sailed to the backstop — during a late surge. Los Angeles sent the AL East leaders to their eighth loss in nine games.

Cameron Maybin led off the game with a home run against Luis Severino (5-3). But with the Angels trailing 5-4, it was Maybin’s potential double-play grounder that skipped past second baseman Starlin Castro for an error and set up the comeback.

Yusmeiro Petit (2-0) tossed two perfect innings in relief of starter Jesse Chavez, who labored through 93 pitches in just four innings. Petit and three other relievers retired 14 straight batters until Chris Carter singled with two outs in the ninth.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pujols, Angels surge late,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.