Ramirez 2 HRs, Indians beat Twins 9-3 in doubleheader opener

By ANDRES YBARRA June 17, 2017 5:49 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cleveland Indians pulled even with Minnesota atop the AL Central by beating the Twins 9-3 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Ramirez touched off a three-run first inning with a two-out homer off Adam Wilk (0-2). He chased the spot starter with a two-run double in the fourth and added another solo shot off Alex Wimmers in the sixth. It was the second multihomer game of Ramirez’s career, both this season.

Zach McAllister (1-0) pitched two hitless innings, striking out three. He worked in relief of starter Ryan Merritt, who made his season debut. A trio of Cleveland relievers combined for five scoreless innings.

