Rangers 10, Mariners 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Valencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.248
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Motter ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|2
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Mazara lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Gomez cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Napoli dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.200
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gallo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|10
|1
|6
|Seattle
|001
|003
|000—
|4
|9
|1
|Texas
|500
|005
|00x—10
|10
|0
E_Motter (3). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 3. 2B_Heredia (4), Motter (11), Odor (11). HR_Zunino (7), off Perez; Napoli (12), off Gallardo; Odor (12), off Altavilla; Napoli (13), off Altavilla; Choo (10), off Altavilla. RBIs_Zunino 3 (26), Motter (22), Choo 2 (32), Odor 2 (31), Gomez 2 (19), Napoli 4 (29).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Cano, Cruz, Seager); Texas 2 (Mazara, Beltre). RISP_Seattle 3 for 10; Texas 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gamel 2, Andrus, Mazara.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, L, 3-7
|5
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|79
|6.30
|Altavilla
|1
|4
|5
|4
|0
|1
|31
|5.76
|Whalen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|6.14
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 3-6
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|98
|4.72
|Leclerc, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.60
|Claudio
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.36
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.20
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.00
HBP_Altavilla (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:54. A_35,928 (48,114).