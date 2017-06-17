Sports Listen

Sports News

Rangers 10, Mariners 4

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 8:11 pm < a min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .343
Haniger rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .330
Cano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .286
Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .294
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Valencia 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .264
Zunino c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .248
Heredia cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Motter ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Totals 36 4 9 4 2 12
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .261
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Mazara lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .283
Beltre 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Odor 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .221
Gomez cf 3 2 1 2 0 1 .253
Napoli dh 4 2 2 4 0 1 .200
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Gallo 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .197
Totals 35 10 10 10 1 6
Seattle 001 003 000— 4 9 1
Texas 500 005 00x—10 10 0

E_Motter (3). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 3. 2B_Heredia (4), Motter (11), Odor (11). HR_Zunino (7), off Perez; Napoli (12), off Gallardo; Odor (12), off Altavilla; Napoli (13), off Altavilla; Choo (10), off Altavilla. RBIs_Zunino 3 (26), Motter (22), Choo 2 (32), Odor 2 (31), Gomez 2 (19), Napoli 4 (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Cano, Cruz, Seager); Texas 2 (Mazara, Beltre). RISP_Seattle 3 for 10; Texas 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gamel 2, Andrus, Mazara.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallardo, L, 3-7 5 6 5 5 1 3 79 6.30
Altavilla 1 4 5 4 0 1 31 5.76
Whalen 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 6.14
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 3-6 5 1-3 7 4 4 2 5 98 4.72
Leclerc, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.60
Claudio 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 2.36
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.20
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.00

HBP_Altavilla (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:54. A_35,928 (48,114).

