Rangers 5, Nationals 2

|Texas
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Raburn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Profar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gallo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hoying cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cashner p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rmero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rua ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Trnr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drew ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ross pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Texas
|001
|021
|100—5
|Washington
|000
|001
|001—2
E_T.Turner 2 (5), Zimmerman (8). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Texas 13, Washington 8. 2B_Gallo (8), Zimmerman (19). HR_Lucroy (4), Odor (9). S_Cashner (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Cashner W,3-5
|7
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bush S,7-9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Roark L,6-3
|6
|11
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Romero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Turner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Roark pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Roark (Lucroy).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:00. A_38,332 (41,418).