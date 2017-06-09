Rangers 5, Nationals 2

Texas Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 3 1 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 Goodwin lf 3 0 0 0 Mazara lf 4 0 2 1 Raburn ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 1 3 3 B.Hrper rf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 5 1 2 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 1 2 0 Profar 3b 5 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 4 1 2 0 Gallo 1b 5 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 DShelds cf 4 0 2 0 Wieters c 4 0 2 0 Hoying cf 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0 Cashner p 3 0 1 0 Roark p 2 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0 Rua ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0 Ja.Trnr p 0 0 0 0 Bush p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Drew ph 1 0 1 1 Ross pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 40 5 13 5 Totals 35 2 9 2

Texas 001 021 100—5 Washington 000 001 001—2

E_T.Turner 2 (5), Zimmerman (8). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Texas 13, Washington 8. 2B_Gallo (8), Zimmerman (19). HR_Lucroy (4), Odor (9). S_Cashner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Cashner W,3-5 7 6 1 1 2 4 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kela 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Bush S,7-9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Washington Roark L,6-3 6 11 5 2 2 4 Romero 1 1 0 0 1 3 Turner 1 1 0 0 0 1 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Roark pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Roark (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:00. A_38,332 (41,418).