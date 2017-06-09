Sports Listen

Rangers 5, Nationals 2

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:19 pm < a min read
Texas Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 3 1 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 Goodwin lf 3 0 0 0
Mazara lf 4 0 2 1 Raburn ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Lucroy c 4 1 3 3 B.Hrper rf 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 5 1 2 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 1 2 0
Profar 3b 5 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 4 1 2 0
Gallo 1b 5 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1
DShelds cf 4 0 2 0 Wieters c 4 0 2 0
Hoying cf 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0
Cashner p 3 0 1 0 Roark p 2 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0
Rua ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 Ja.Trnr p 0 0 0 0
Bush p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Drew ph 1 0 1 1
Ross pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 5 13 5 Totals 35 2 9 2
Texas 001 021 100—5
Washington 000 001 001—2

E_T.Turner 2 (5), Zimmerman (8). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Texas 13, Washington 8. 2B_Gallo (8), Zimmerman (19). HR_Lucroy (4), Odor (9). S_Cashner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Cashner W,3-5 7 6 1 1 2 4
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kela 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Bush S,7-9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Roark L,6-3 6 11 5 2 2 4
Romero 1 1 0 0 1 3
Turner 1 1 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Roark pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Roark (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:00. A_38,332 (41,418).

Sports News
