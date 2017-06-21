Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ravech replacing Berman as…

Ravech replacing Berman as ESPN’s Home Run Derby broadcaster

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:33 am < a min read
Share

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Karl Ravech is replacing Chris Berman as the broadcaster for ESPN’s coverage of the All-Star Home Run Derby.

ESPN announced a contract extension on Wednesday with the 52-year-old Ravech, who joined ESPN in 1993 and became the regular host of “Baseball Tonight” two years later.

Berman had broadcast the Home Run Derby since 1994. ESPN said in January he was cutting back some of his work with the network but is remaining with the company.

This year’s derby is July 10 in Miami.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Ravech leads ESPN’s coverage of the Little League World Series and College World Series and has increased his baseball play-by-play work.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ravech replacing Berman as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.