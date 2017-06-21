Ravech replacing Berman as ESPN’s Home Run Derby broadcaster

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Karl Ravech is replacing Chris Berman as the broadcaster for ESPN’s coverage of the All-Star Home Run Derby.

ESPN announced a contract extension on Wednesday with the 52-year-old Ravech, who joined ESPN in 1993 and became the regular host of “Baseball Tonight” two years later.

Berman had broadcast the Home Run Derby since 1994. ESPN said in January he was cutting back some of his work with the network but is remaining with the company.

This year’s derby is July 10 in Miami.

Advertisement

Ravech leads ESPN’s coverage of the Little League World Series and College World Series and has increased his baseball play-by-play work.