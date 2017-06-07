Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays' Faria beats White…

Rays’ Faria beats White Sox 3-1 in major league debut

By FRED GOODALL June 7, 2017 10:09 pm < a min read
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Faria took a three-hitter into the seventh inning of his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings, settling down after falling behind three batters into the game to help Tampa Bay end a season-high four-game losing streak before a crowd of just 9,313.

Relievers Tommy Hunter, Jose Alvarado and Alex Colome finished the combined four-hitter, with Colome getting the final three outs for his 16th save.

A night after squandering numerous scoring opportunities in a 4-2 loss to the White Sox, the Rays sputtered early offensively against Mike Pelfrey (2-5), who escaped jams in the first two innings but couldn’t do it again in the third, when the Rays scored three times.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays' Faria beats White…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor backflips off ship during swim call

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.