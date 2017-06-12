Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays to place Andriese…

Rays to place Andriese on DL, recall Faria

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:32 pm < a min read
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — With right-hander Matt Andriese headed back to the 10-day disabled list, the Tampa Bay Rays will recall Jacob Faria to make his second major league start.

Andriese returned Saturday following a stint on the DL with a groin strain. He lasted just one inning against the Oakland Athletics before having what the team described as a “right hip stress reaction.”

There’s no fracture, and the team said no surgery is required. Andriese will be held out of baseball activities for a few weeks to heal. The right-hander is likely to be sidelined until at least mid-August.

Faria, who beat the Chicago White Sox in his big league debut last week, will be promoted from Triple-A Durham to start Tuesday night at Toronto.

Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Faria took a three-hitter into the seventh inning of a 3-1 victory over the White Sox last Wednesday. He was sent back to the minors the following day.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays to place Andriese…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.