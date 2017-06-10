Red Sox 11, Tigers 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247 Castellanos 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .229 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .263 V.Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 J.Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Mahtook cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .230 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Totals 36 3 9 3 0 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 1 0 0 3 0 .261 Pedroia 2b 4 3 2 1 0 0 .291 Marrero 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .332 Moreland 1b 3 2 2 3 2 1 .281 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .266 Ramirez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Rutledge 3b 2 1 2 2 3 0 .270 Leon c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .222 Totals 34 11 13 11 9 8

Detroit 000 021 000— 3 9 0 Boston 002 010 35x—11 13 1

E_Bradley Jr. (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Boston 11. 2B_Castellanos (14), Upton (13), Iglesias (14), Bogaerts 2 (15), Moreland (18). RBIs_Castellanos (31), Cabrera (28), Mahtook (11), Pedroia (22), Bogaerts (23), Moreland 3 (35), Benintendi 3 (34), Rutledge 2 (9), Leon (16). SB_Rutledge (1). SF_Pedroia, Benintendi, Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (V.Martinez 2, J.Martinez, Iglesias); Boston 5 (Betts, Benintendi, Ramirez, Leon 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Boston 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cabrera.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 5 5 3 3 4 3 108 4.68 Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 9.00 Saupold, L, 1-1 1 4 3 3 1 1 29 3.24 Rodriguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.86 Leon 1 4 5 5 3 1 36 12.15 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 8-2 7 9 3 3 0 7 110 2.97 Barnes, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.62 Boyer 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Saupold 1-0, Rodriguez 2-0. WP_Saupold.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:39. A_37,162 (37,499).