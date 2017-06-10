Red Sox 11, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|V.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|J.Martinez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Mahtook cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|0
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.261
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Marrero 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.332
|Moreland 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.281
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Ramirez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Rutledge 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.270
|Leon c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Totals
|34
|11
|13
|11
|9
|8
|Detroit
|000
|021
|000—
|3
|9
|0
|Boston
|002
|010
|35x—11
|13
|1
E_Bradley Jr. (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Boston 11. 2B_Castellanos (14), Upton (13), Iglesias (14), Bogaerts 2 (15), Moreland (18). RBIs_Castellanos (31), Cabrera (28), Mahtook (11), Pedroia (22), Bogaerts (23), Moreland 3 (35), Benintendi 3 (34), Rutledge 2 (9), Leon (16). SB_Rutledge (1). SF_Pedroia, Benintendi, Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (V.Martinez 2, J.Martinez, Iglesias); Boston 5 (Betts, Benintendi, Ramirez, Leon 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Boston 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Cabrera.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|5
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|108
|4.68
|Stumpf
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|9.00
|Saupold, L, 1-1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|3.24
|Rodriguez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.86
|Leon
|1
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|36
|12.15
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 8-2
|7
|9
|3
|3
|0
|7
|110
|2.97
|Barnes, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.62
|Boyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Saupold 1-0, Rodriguez 2-0. WP_Saupold.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:39. A_37,162 (37,499).