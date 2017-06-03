Red Sox 5, Orioles 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.328
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.259
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Marrero 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Trumbo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Hardy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Joseph c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|a-Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Pena c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|Boston
|000
|200
|021—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|101—2
|7
|0
a-singled for Joseph in the 8th. b-struck out for Hardy in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Betts (17), Bogaerts (13), Ramirez (6), Marrero (3), Mancini (8). HR_Ramirez (7), off Bundy; Machado (12), off Price. RBIs_Betts (33), Bogaerts (21), Ramirez 3 (23), Machado (27), Mancini (25). S_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland, Bradley Jr., Vazquez); Baltimore 2 (Jones, Smith). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Moreland. GIDP_Benintendi, Vazquez, Trumbo, Hardy.
DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Marrero, Moreland), (Marrero, Moreland); Baltimore 2 (Hardy, Schoop, Mancini), (Schoop, Hardy, Mancini).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|92
|3.00
|Kelly, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.48
|Kimbrel, S, 16-17
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|1.07
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 6-4
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|100
|2.93
|Bleier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.45
|Jimenez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|36
|6.89
|Hart
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.41
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Kimbrel 2-0. PB_Vazquez (6).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:22. A_35,470 (45,971).
