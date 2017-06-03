Red Sox 5, Orioles 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .264 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Bogaerts ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .328 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Ramirez dh 3 1 2 3 1 1 .259 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231 Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .344 Sandoval 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Marrero 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181 Totals 34 5 9 5 3 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rickard lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .212 Trumbo rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .295 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Hardy ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Joseph c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .253 a-Kim ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Pena c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .571 Totals 33 2 7 2 2 10

Boston 000 200 021—5 9 0 Baltimore 000 000 101—2 7 0

a-singled for Joseph in the 8th. b-struck out for Hardy in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Betts (17), Bogaerts (13), Ramirez (6), Marrero (3), Mancini (8). HR_Ramirez (7), off Bundy; Machado (12), off Price. RBIs_Betts (33), Bogaerts (21), Ramirez 3 (23), Machado (27), Mancini (25). S_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland, Bradley Jr., Vazquez); Baltimore 2 (Jones, Smith). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Moreland. GIDP_Benintendi, Vazquez, Trumbo, Hardy.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Marrero, Moreland), (Marrero, Moreland); Baltimore 2 (Hardy, Schoop, Mancini), (Schoop, Hardy, Mancini).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 1-0 7 3 1 1 1 7 92 3.00 Kelly, H, 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 1.48 Kimbrel, S, 16-17 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 33 1.07 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 6-4 5 4 2 2 1 4 100 2.93 Bleier 2 1 0 0 1 0 23 2.45 Jimenez 1 2 2 2 1 2 36 6.89 Hart 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 4.41

Price pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Kimbrel 2-0. PB_Vazquez (6).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:22. A_35,470 (45,971).