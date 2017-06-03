Red Sox 5, Orioles 2

|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|C.Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pena c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Boston
|000
|200
|021—5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|101—2
DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Betts (17), Bogaerts (13), H.Ramirez (6), Marrero (3), Mancini (8). HR_H.Ramirez (7), M.Machado (12). S_Benintendi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price W,1-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Kelly H,4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel S,16-17
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,6-4
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Bleier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hart
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:22. A_35,470 (45,971).
