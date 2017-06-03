Sports Listen

Red Sox 5, Orioles 2

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:49 pm < a min read
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 1 2 1 Rickard lf 4 0 2 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 2 1 1 M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 1 1
Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Trumbo rf 4 1 1 0
H.Rmirz dh 3 1 2 3 C.Davis dh 4 0 1 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 1
Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Sndoval 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Hardy ss 3 0 0 0
Marrero 2b 4 1 1 0 S.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 2 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 1 0
Pena c 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 2 7 2
Boston 000 200 021—5
Baltimore 000 000 101—2

DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Betts (17), Bogaerts (13), H.Ramirez (6), Marrero (3), Mancini (8). HR_H.Ramirez (7), M.Machado (12). S_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price W,1-0 7 3 1 1 1 7
Kelly H,4 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,16-17 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Baltimore
Bundy L,6-4 5 4 2 2 1 4
Bleier 2 1 0 0 1 0
Jimenez 1 2 2 2 1 2
Hart 1 2 1 1 0 0

Price pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:22. A_35,470 (45,971).

