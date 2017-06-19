Red Sox 6, Astros 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Pedroia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Sandoval 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.318
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.275
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Rutledge 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|2
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.331
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|1-Gonzalez pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gattis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Fisher lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Aoki ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|38
|5
|14
|5
|6
|8
|Boston
|100
|004
|100—6
|8
|0
|Houston
|100
|012
|010—5
|14
|0
a-struck out for Marisnick in the 7th.
1-ran for McCann in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 4, Houston 13. 2B_Bradley Jr. (9), Altuve (20), Gurriel 2 (16). HR_Bogaerts (3), off Musgrove; Bogaerts (4), off Musgrove; Correa (13), off Price; Marisnick (8), off Price; Springer (19), off Hembree. RBIs_Bogaerts 4 (30), Bradley Jr. 2 (29), Springer (44), Correa (43), McCann (36), Beltran (30), Marisnick (16). CS_Pedroia (3), Fisher (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland, Rutledge, Vazquez); Houston 8 (Correa 2, Gurriel 2, Fisher 3, Aoki). RISP_Boston 2 for 5; Houston 3 for 15.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Runners moved up_Fisher. LIDP_Bogaerts. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Boston 1 (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland); Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 2-1
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|3
|107
|5.14
|Hembree, H, 12
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.94
|Kelly, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.20
|Barnes, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|15
|3.41
|Scott, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.59
|Kimbrel, S, 20-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.85
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 4-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|90
|5.09
|Hoyt
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.09
|Devenski
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.66
|Feliz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.38
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1, Hoyt 2-2, Devenski 2-1. HBP_Price (McCann), Hoyt 2 (Betts,Pedroia). WP_Price 2, Musgrove.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_4:08. A_38,389 (42,060).