Sports News

Red Sox 6, Astros 5

Red Sox 6, Astros 5

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 12:28 am 1 min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Pedroia 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .296
Sandoval 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 4 0 0 .318
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .275
Ramirez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .250
Rutledge 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Vazquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Totals 33 6 8 6 2 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .282
Altuve 2b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .331
Correa ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .304
McCann c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .277
1-Gonzalez pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Beltran dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .239
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .276
Gattis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .244
Fisher lf-cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .258
a-Aoki ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Totals 38 5 14 5 6 8
Boston 100 004 100—6 8 0
Houston 100 012 010—5 14 0

a-struck out for Marisnick in the 7th.

1-ran for McCann in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 4, Houston 13. 2B_Bradley Jr. (9), Altuve (20), Gurriel 2 (16). HR_Bogaerts (3), off Musgrove; Bogaerts (4), off Musgrove; Correa (13), off Price; Marisnick (8), off Price; Springer (19), off Hembree. RBIs_Bogaerts 4 (30), Bradley Jr. 2 (29), Springer (44), Correa (43), McCann (36), Beltran (30), Marisnick (16). CS_Pedroia (3), Fisher (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland, Rutledge, Vazquez); Houston 8 (Correa 2, Gurriel 2, Fisher 3, Aoki). RISP_Boston 2 for 5; Houston 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Fisher. LIDP_Bogaerts. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Boston 1 (Pedroia, Bogaerts, Moreland); Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 2-1 5 8 3 3 3 3 107 5.14
Hembree, H, 12 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 3.94
Kelly, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 1.20
Barnes, H, 12 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 15 3.41
Scott, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 1.59
Kimbrel, S, 20-21 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.85
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, 4-6 5 2-3 6 5 5 2 7 90 5.09
Hoyt 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 5.09
Devenski 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 2.66
Feliz 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 3.38

Price pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-1, Hoyt 2-2, Devenski 2-1. HBP_Price (McCann), Hoyt 2 (Betts,Pedroia). WP_Price 2, Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_4:08. A_38,389 (42,060).

Sports News
The Associated Press

