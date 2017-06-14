Red Sox 7, Phillies 3

|Boston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|4
|4
|3
|O.Hrrra cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|H.Kndrc 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Altherr rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Jseph 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Nava lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rupp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rtledge ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Leon c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hllcksn p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Jhnsn p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlazqez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chris.Y ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Blnco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Boston
|230
|100
|001—7
|Philadelphia
|003
|000
|000—3
DP_Philadelphia 4. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (23), Bogaerts (18), Bradley Jr. (8), Leon (5), T.Joseph (12), Galvis 2 (13). HR_Betts 2 (11), Altherr (11). SF_Benintendi (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Johnson
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Velazquez W,1-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kelly H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Hellickson L,5-5
|5
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Garcia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gomez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hellickson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:26. A_28,263 (43,651).
