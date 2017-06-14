Sports Listen

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Sox 7, Phillies 3

Red Sox 7, Phillies 3

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 10:43 pm < a min read
Share
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 4 4 3 O.Hrrra cf 5 0 0 0
Pedroia 2b 5 1 2 0 H.Kndrc 2b 4 1 1 1
Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 3 Altherr rf 4 1 1 2
Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 1 T.Jseph 1b 2 0 1 0
H.Rmirz 1b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 0 2 0 Nava lf 3 0 1 0
Sndoval 3b 2 1 1 0 Rupp c 4 0 0 0
Rtledge ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 2 0
Leon c 3 1 1 0 Hllcksn p 2 0 0 0
B.Jhnsn p 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Vlazqez p 1 0 0 0 T.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
M.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 J.Gomez p 0 0 0 0
Chris.Y ph 1 0 0 0 A.Blnco ph 1 0 0 0
Scott p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 13 7 Totals 33 3 6 3
Boston 230 100 001—7
Philadelphia 003 000 000—3

DP_Philadelphia 4. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (23), Bogaerts (18), Bradley Jr. (8), Leon (5), T.Joseph (12), Galvis 2 (13). HR_Betts 2 (11), Altherr (11). SF_Benintendi (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Johnson 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 1
Velazquez W,1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Kelly H,6 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes H,10 1 1 0 0 1 2
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Hellickson L,5-5 5 9 6 6 3 1
Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Gomez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hellickson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:26. A_28,263 (43,651).

