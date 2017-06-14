Red Sox 7, Phillies 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 4 4 3 0 1 .280 Pedroia 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .302 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 3 0 0 .325 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .281 Ramirez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Sandoval 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .217 b-Rutledge ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Leon c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .226 Johnson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Velazquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 13 7 3 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Kendrick 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .340 Altherr rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286 Joseph 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .263 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Nava lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321 Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Galvis ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .236 Hellickson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-T.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Totals 33 3 6 3 4 6

Boston 230 100 001—7 13 0 Philadelphia 003 000 000—3 6 0

a-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Sandoval in the 8th. c-popped out for Barnes in the 9th. d-grounded out for Gomez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Betts (23), Bogaerts (18), Bradley Jr. (8), Leon (5), Joseph (12), Galvis 2 (13). HR_Betts (10), off Hellickson; Betts (11), off Morgan; Altherr (11), off Johnson. RBIs_Betts 3 (37), Bogaerts 3 (26), Benintendi (39), Kendrick (11), Altherr 2 (36). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Johnson); Philadelphia 3 (Franco, Rupp, Hellickson). RISP_Boston 3 for 14; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

FIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Bogaerts, Bradley Jr..

DP_Philadelphia 4 (Joseph, Galvis), (Altherr, Joseph), (Joseph, Galvis), (Galvis, Kendrick, Joseph).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 1 44 4.29 Velazquez, W, 1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 50 6.48 J.Kelly, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.27 Barnes, H, 10 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.26 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.65 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, L, 5-5 5 9 6 6 3 1 93 4.91 Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.65 Morgan 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 24 9.26 Gomez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.17

Hellickson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Velazquez 1-0, Garcia 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:26. A_28,263 (43,651).