Red Sox sign first-round pick Houck

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:50 pm < a min read
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed first-round draft pick Tanner Houck and assigned the right-handed pitcher to their minor league affiliate in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Houck signed Wednesday and will play in the short-season New York-Penn League.

Houck is from University of Missouri. He was the 24th overall selection and got a signing bonus of $2,614,500.

The 20-year-old went 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA as a junior, striking out 95 in 94 2/3 innings. The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Houck in the 12th round out of high school, but he opted to go to Missouri.

