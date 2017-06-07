Sports Listen

Reds 6, Cardinals 4

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:07 pm 1 min read
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .210
Pham cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .301
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262
Gyorko 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .314
Martinez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
DeJong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Fryer c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205
c-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Lynn p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .045
a-Fowler ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .226
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Molina ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 35 4 11 4 2 7
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Cozart ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .351
Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .286
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Schebler rf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .253
Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Mesoraco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Arroyo p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kivlehan ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .220
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Totals 32 6 10 6 2 6
St. Louis 003 001 000—4 11 0
Cincinnati 000 010 50x—6 10 0

a-doubled for Lynn in the 6th. b-homered for Peralta in the 7th. c-struck out for Fryer in the 9th. d-grounded out for Siegrist in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Piscotty (7), DeJong (3), Fowler (7), Cozart (15), Duvall (12). HR_Carpenter (10), off Arroyo; Schebler (17), off Lynn; Kivlehan (4), off Cecil; Votto (15), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Carpenter (28), Piscotty (17), Gyorko (23), Fowler (21), Votto 2 (46), Schebler (31), Kivlehan 3 (9). SB_Pham (5).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Gyorko, Lynn); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 5.

GIDP_Pham, Piscotty, Gennett 2.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Diaz, Carpenter), (Siegrist, Diaz, Carpenter); Cincinnati 2 (Cozart, Gennett, Votto), (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 5 3 1 1 2 4 78 2.88
Bowman, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.72
Cecil, L, 0-2, BS, 4-4 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 19 5.66
Rosenthal 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 5 2.91
Siegrist 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.57
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arroyo 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 4 94 6.25
Peralta, W, 3-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.81
Lorenzen, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.78
Iglesias, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.59

Inherited runners-scored_Rosenthal 1-1, Peralta 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:45. A_20,891 (42,319).

