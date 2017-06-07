Reds 6, Cardinals 4

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .210 Pham cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .301 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Gyorko 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .314 Martinez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Diaz ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 DeJong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Fryer c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205 c-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Lynn p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .045 a-Fowler ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .226 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Molina ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 35 4 11 4 2 7

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Cozart ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .351 Votto 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .286 Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283 Schebler rf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .253 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Mesoraco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Arroyo p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .174 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kivlehan ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .220 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 32 6 10 6 2 6

St. Louis 003 001 000—4 11 0 Cincinnati 000 010 50x—6 10 0

a-doubled for Lynn in the 6th. b-homered for Peralta in the 7th. c-struck out for Fryer in the 9th. d-grounded out for Siegrist in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Piscotty (7), DeJong (3), Fowler (7), Cozart (15), Duvall (12). HR_Carpenter (10), off Arroyo; Schebler (17), off Lynn; Kivlehan (4), off Cecil; Votto (15), off Rosenthal. RBIs_Carpenter (28), Piscotty (17), Gyorko (23), Fowler (21), Votto 2 (46), Schebler (31), Kivlehan 3 (9). SB_Pham (5).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Gyorko, Lynn); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 5.

GIDP_Pham, Piscotty, Gennett 2.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Diaz, Carpenter), (Siegrist, Diaz, Carpenter); Cincinnati 2 (Cozart, Gennett, Votto), (Suarez, Gennett, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 5 3 1 1 2 4 78 2.88 Bowman, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.72 Cecil, L, 0-2, BS, 4-4 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 19 5.66 Rosenthal 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 5 2.91 Siegrist 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.57 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arroyo 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 4 94 6.25 Peralta, W, 3-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.81 Lorenzen, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.78 Iglesias, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.59

Inherited runners-scored_Rosenthal 1-1, Peralta 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:45. A_20,891 (42,319).