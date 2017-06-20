Reds place Bronson Arroyo and Zack Cozart on DL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have placed Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder, one day after the 40-year-old right-hander said there is a possibility his career might be over.

Cincinnati also put shortstop Zack Cozart on the 10-day DL Monday due to a strained right quadriceps.

Arroyo gave up five runs and seven hits in just three innings Sunday as the Reds lost 8-7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arroyo (3-6) is attempting a comeback this season with his former team after missing 2½ seasons with arm and shoulder problems, including Tommy John surgery and a procedure on his shoulder. He said after Sunday’s outing, “Have I thought ‘This time might be my last time on the field?’ Yeah.”

“Now, it’s just a matter of seeing where this goes, to define the source of the pain, and really kind of figure out what’s in his best interest,” Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We haven’t even really got to the point to really talking about what the future holds for Bronson. We just realized that he does need to go on the DL, and we have time now to kind of reassess.”

Cozart is hitting .320 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 58 games this season. The injury has slowed him for the past few weeks and was further aggravated while running to first Saturday.

“It’s just getting to a point where it’s just smart to take a couple days and let it calm down, get that swelling out of there,” Cozart said.

Cozart expects to resume baseball activities Friday and hopes to return next week.

“My concern is, the probability of reinjuring,” Price said. “Really trying to get further along than we’ve been able to get to.”

Jose Peraza will fill in at shortstop for Cozart, while Scooter Gennett will play second base.

Cincinnati recalled outfielder Jesse Winkler from Triple-A Louisville and right-hander Ariel Hernandez from Double-A Pensacola.