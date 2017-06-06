Sports Listen

Reds’ Scooter Gennett homers 3 times, drives in 8 runs

By JOE KAY June 6, 2017 9:29 pm < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett hit three homers — including a grand slam — and drove in a career-high eight runs against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Gennett had an RBI single and his second career grand slam off Adam Wainwright, who hadn’t allowed one since 2013. He followed with a two-run shot and a solo homer off John Gant before leaving the game as both teams substituted freely with Cincinnati ahead 11-0.

Gennett is the first Reds player with three homers in a game since Joey Votto did it on Jun 9, 2015, against the Phillies. The last Reds player with eight RBIs was Ken Griffey Jr. against the Indians on July 8, 2000.

