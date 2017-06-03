Sports Listen

Rickie Fowler in contention at Memorial

By MITCH STACY June 3, 2017 6:31 pm 1 min read
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Muirfield Village has been a reasonably satisfying place for Rickie Fowler this week — for a change.

The Memorial has been unkind to Fowler in recent years. He failed to make the cut in his past three tries, which has never happened for him at any other PGA Tour stop. But the 10th-ranked player not only made it to the weekend this year, he’s among a group of players in contention.

Fowler followed his 6-under 66 on Friday with an even-par 72 on Saturday. He was 8 under overall, five strokes behind leader Daniel Summerhays.

Fowler picked up some momentum at the end, sinking a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and getting a robust cheer from the crowd.

“I’d like to be closer,” he said. “I would have liked to have played better today, but it’s nice to make the birdie at the last.”

He’s pleased to be a factor down the stretch at the Memorial again.

“I know I can play well here,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of good rounds. It’s nice to actually be here on the weekend after missing three straight cuts here. But I have been in contention a couple times. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

In Fowler’s first trip to Muirfield Village in 2010, he finished second behind Justin Rose. In the six appearances leading up to this year’s tournament, he missed the cut three times and in the other didn’t finish above a tie for 22nd place.

The Californian has five top-10 finishes on the tour this year, including a win at the Honda Classic on Feb. 23.

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

