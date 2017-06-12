Ricoh Open Results

|Monday
|At Autotron Rosmalen
|Den Bosch, Netherlands
|Purse: ATP, $659,500 (WT250); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|First Round
Aljaz Bedene (8), Britain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Nicolas Mahut (7), France, def. Denis Novikov, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Tatsuma Ito, Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.
Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Timea Babos (6), Hungary, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Petra Krejsova, Czech Republic, def. Jelena Jankovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.
Lesia Tsurenko (7), Ukraine, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2.
Scott Lipsky, United States, and Leander Paes, India, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, and Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, 7-5, 6-4.
Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-5.
Buyouts coming to your agency? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you what you need to know before you go.
Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Nicole Geuer, Germany, and Lenka Kuncikova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.
Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Madison Brengle and Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-4, 6-3.