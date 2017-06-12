Ricoh Open Results

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 1:39 pm
Monday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: ATP, $659,500 (WT250); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Aljaz Bedene (8), Britain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Nicolas Mahut (7), France, def. Denis Novikov, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Tatsuma Ito, Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.

Women
First Round

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Timea Babos (6), Hungary, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Petra Krejsova, Czech Republic, def. Jelena Jankovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.

Lesia Tsurenko (7), Ukraine, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Scott Lipsky, United States, and Leander Paes, India, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, and Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, 7-5, 6-4.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

Women
First Round

Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Nicole Geuer, Germany, and Lenka Kuncikova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Madison Brengle and Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

