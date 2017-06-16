Sports Listen

Rizzo, Cubs rally for 6 runs in 9th inning, beat Pirates 9-5

By JOHN PERROTTO June 16, 2017 10:59 pm < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Friday night.

The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games. Manager Joe Maddon wasn’t around to see the comeback — he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo’s drive into the Allegheny River was ruled a foul ball. In his first two tries as a leadoff man, Rizzo led off both games this week with home runs against the Mets at Citi Field.

Chicago trailed 4-3 until Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras began the ninth with doubles off Juan Nicasio (1-3) to tie it. Tony Watson gave up a go-ahead single to pinch-hitter Jon Jay, Rizzo added a two-run single and Addison Russell had a two-run double.

Closer Wade Davis gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded to end it.

Koji Uehera (2-3) got the win.

