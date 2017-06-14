Rockies 5, Pirates 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .325 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Desmond lf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .280 Tapia rf 4 3 4 0 0 0 .261 Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .215 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Marquez p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .143 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 b-Amarista ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .325 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Valaika ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .232 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 5 8 5 2 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .288 Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Jaso lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Cervelli c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Moroff ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .136 Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freese ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Totals 31 1 6 0 3 5

Colorado 010 020 101—5 8 0 Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 6 1

a-grounded out for Kuhl in the 5th. b-singled for Rusin in the 7th. c-walked for Hudson in the 7th. d-out on sacrifice fly for McGee in the 9th. e-struck out for Marinez in the 9th.

E_Bell (4). LOB_Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Tapia (2), Frazier (8). HR_Desmond (4), off Kuhl. RBIs_Desmond (20), Story (25), Marquez (4), Amarista (15), Valaika (11). SB_Frazier (5). CS_Tapia (1). SF_Valaika. S_Wolters, Marquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, LeMahieu 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Harrison 2, Jaso, Osuna 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Story, Polanco. GIDP_Polanco, Kuhl.

DP_Colorado 2 (Marquez, Story, Reynolds), (Reynolds, Story, Rusin).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 5-3 5 4 1 1 1 2 82 4.19 Rusin, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.25 Ottavino, H, 17 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.09 McGee, H, 8 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.32 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.09 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, L, 1-6 5 4 3 3 1 3 75 5.61 Santana 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 23 5.40 Hudson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.20 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.99 Marinez 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 4.22

Marquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-0, Hudson 2-0. HBP_Marquez (Cervelli), Ottavino (Moroff). WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:19. A_17,308 (38,362).