Rockies 5, Pirates 1

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 10:36 pm 1 min read
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .325
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Desmond lf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .280
Tapia rf 4 3 4 0 0 0 .261
Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .215
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .296
Marquez p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .143
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
b-Amarista ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .325
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Valaika ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .232
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 8 5 2 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .288
Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Jaso lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Cervelli c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Moroff ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .136
Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Freese ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Totals 31 1 6 0 3 5
Colorado 010 020 101—5 8 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 6 1

a-grounded out for Kuhl in the 5th. b-singled for Rusin in the 7th. c-walked for Hudson in the 7th. d-out on sacrifice fly for McGee in the 9th. e-struck out for Marinez in the 9th.

E_Bell (4). LOB_Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Tapia (2), Frazier (8). HR_Desmond (4), off Kuhl. RBIs_Desmond (20), Story (25), Marquez (4), Amarista (15), Valaika (11). SB_Frazier (5). CS_Tapia (1). SF_Valaika. S_Wolters, Marquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, LeMahieu 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Harrison 2, Jaso, Osuna 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Story, Polanco. GIDP_Polanco, Kuhl.

DP_Colorado 2 (Marquez, Story, Reynolds), (Reynolds, Story, Rusin).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 5-3 5 4 1 1 1 2 82 4.19
Rusin, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.25
Ottavino, H, 17 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.09
McGee, H, 8 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.32
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.09
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, L, 1-6 5 4 3 3 1 3 75 5.61
Santana 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 23 5.40
Hudson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.20
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.99
Marinez 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 4.22

Marquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-0, Hudson 2-0. HBP_Marquez (Cervelli), Ottavino (Moroff). WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:19. A_17,308 (38,362).

