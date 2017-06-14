Rockies 5, Pirates 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Desmond lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.280
|Tapia rf
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Marquez p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|b-Amarista ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Valaika ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Jaso lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Moroff ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Kuhl p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|0
|3
|5
|Colorado
|010
|020
|101—5
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Kuhl in the 5th. b-singled for Rusin in the 7th. c-walked for Hudson in the 7th. d-out on sacrifice fly for McGee in the 9th. e-struck out for Marinez in the 9th.
E_Bell (4). LOB_Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Tapia (2), Frazier (8). HR_Desmond (4), off Kuhl. RBIs_Desmond (20), Story (25), Marquez (4), Amarista (15), Valaika (11). SB_Frazier (5). CS_Tapia (1). SF_Valaika. S_Wolters, Marquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, LeMahieu 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Harrison 2, Jaso, Osuna 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Story, Polanco. GIDP_Polanco, Kuhl.
DP_Colorado 2 (Marquez, Story, Reynolds), (Reynolds, Story, Rusin).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 5-3
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|82
|4.19
|Rusin, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.25
|Ottavino, H, 17
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.09
|McGee, H, 8
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.32
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.09
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 1-6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|75
|5.61
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|5.40
|Hudson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.20
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.99
|Marinez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.22
Marquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-0, Hudson 2-0. HBP_Marquez (Cervelli), Ottavino (Moroff). WP_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:19. A_17,308 (38,362).
